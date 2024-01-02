The Election Commission issued a notification today for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled to fill three seats from Delhi and one seat from Sikkim. The announcement marks the commencement of the electoral process, with nominations being accepted until the 9th of this month, leading up to the polling day on January 19.

In Delhi, the three seats up for grabs were previously held by prominent members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta, and Narain Dass Gupta. The trio is set to conclude their term this month, prompting the need for fresh elections to determine their successors.

The Aam Aadmi Party, known for its stronghold in the national capital, will be keenly watched as it strives to retain its representation in the upper house. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the outcome of these elections could have implications beyond the immediate representation of Delhi in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, in Sikkim, Hishey Lachungpa of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is set to conclude his term next month. The Election Commission's notification sets the stage for the democratic process in the Himalayan state, as residents anticipate the selection of a new representative to voice their concerns and contribute to national deliberations.