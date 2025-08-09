Raksha Bandhan at the border: Hemant Yadav Foundation honors brave soldiers at Nathu La and Lungthung

The Hemant Yadav Foundation celebrated Raksha Bandhan with soldiers of the Indian Army and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) stationed at the high-altitude posts of Nathu La (14,250 ft) and Lungthung (12,500 ft) along the India–China border. The celebrations also extended to the SSB Headquarters in Ranipool, Gangtok, bringing together volunteers from six states in a moving display of solidarity with the nation’s defenders.

The Foundation’s initiative carried the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the ancient Indian ideal that the whole world is one family. Dr. Hemant Yadav, founder of the organization and a noted socio-political thinker, said the celebrations at these strategic border locations were a symbolic assertion of India’s sovereignty and cultural strength. “Our Constitution is supreme — it protects our culture, ensures our democratic rights, and gives us the dignity to live freely. No nation can dictate terms to us,” he said, addressing soldiers and volunteers.

Eighteen young women from Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Assam, representing diverse religions and ethnicities, tied Rakhis to the jawans. Their messages were filled with affection and gratitude. “Because of our Army brothers, we live in peace and can celebrate our festivals without fear,” said Tuhina Chutia from Assam. Mahima Thapa from Sikkim added, “Our smiles and happiness are safeguarded by the Indian Army, SSB, and ITBP.”

The event began with a floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Gangtok. Later, Rakhis were tied to Sikkim Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang and I. B. S. Yadav, Joint Chief Operating Officer of the Skill Development Department. Mr. Telang commended the Foundation for strengthening cultural bonds and urged more such initiatives to preserve traditions.

Raksha Bandhan, with its roots in history and mythology — from Draupadi and Krishna in the Mahabharata to Rani Karnavati’s plea to Emperor Humayun — has long been a festival transcending religion, language, and region. By celebrating it at the nation’s frontiers, the Hemant Yadav Foundation sought to remind the country that the spirit of protection and unity extends beyond families, embracing the entire nation.