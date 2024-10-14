Sikkim began its campaign in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy with a resounding 137-run win against Mizoram at Sikkim Cricket Ground, Mining.

Defending 297 for a big win, Sikkim bundled out Mizoram for 160 runs on the final day of the four-day game on October 14.

After Mizoram won the toss and chose to bowl, Sikkim batters scored 191 runs in 70 overs in the first innings. Nilesh Lamichaney was the top scorer with 50 runs.

Mizoram leg-spinner KC Cariappa scalped seven wickets for 69 runs in 29 overs.

Sikkim then restricted Mizoram to 163 runs to gain a crucial first innings lead of 28 runs. Agni Chopra and KC Cariappa starred with the bat for Mizoram, scoring 51 each. Palzor Tamang and Bhim Luitel, both medium pacers, were the pick of the Sikkim bowlers. Palzor picked four wickets for 32 runs, while Bhim grabbed three for 26.

The second innings saw an improved batting performance from Sikkim with the hosts posting 269, a lead of 297 runs. Parth P. missed out on his maiden century by just three runs. Ashish Thapa, Anwesh Karan Sharma and Lee Yong Lepcha chipped in with valuable contributions. Cariappa claimed his second five-wicket haul of the match to finish with a match haul of 12 wickets.

Sikkim bowlers wasted no time, striking early to dismantle Mizoram’s batting lineup. Seven of the Mizoram batters including key player Agni Chopra were sent back to pavilion with just 70 runs on board. Cariappa showed some resistance with his blistering knock of 75 runs but it didn’t take long for Sikkim to wrap up the match. Sikkim got rid of the final three Mizoram wickets within nine balls on the final day to skittle them out for 160 runs.

Parth was adjudged Player of the Match. His knock of 97 runs in the second innings was crucial for Sikkim to post a good total.

This was the first of five matches Sikkim will play in the league stage of the Plate division of Ranji Trophy.

The Plate division consists of six teams, viz. Sikkim, Mizoram, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur. Sikkim will next face Goa in another home match starting on October 18. The remaining three fixtures are away games against Arunachal Pradesh (October 26-29), Nagaland (November 6-9) and Manipur (November 13-16).

Ranji Trophy is a premier domestic First-Class cricket competition in India. Established in 1934, it features 38 teams across Elite (32) and Plate (six) divisions.