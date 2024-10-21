Sikkim faced defeat against Goa, which emerged victorious by an innings and 53 runs on the third day of the Ranji Trophy match at Sikkim Cricket Ground, Mining, on October 20.

Sikkim's resistance came from a ninth-wicket partnership of 56 runs between Ankur Malik (57 not out) and Lee Yong Lepcha (16), as they were the last pair batting with Bhim Luitel sidelined due to injury.

A spectacular return catch by Mohit Redkar off his own bowling clinched the match before lunch, wrapping up Sikkim's innings at 206 despite a stronger second effort.

The partnership was Sikkim's best of the match, highlighting an otherwise disappointing batting display.

Goa, looking to recover from their relegation from the Elite division, had previously beaten Manipur comfortably and showcased their dominance at Mining with centuries from PV Siddharth and Manthan Khutkar, along with four-wicket hauls from Arjun Tendulkar and captain Darshan Misal.

Siddharth, who remained unbeaten on 130, was named Player of the Match. Goa's innings victory also earned them a bonus point, while Sikkim faced their first loss of the season and will next compete against Arunachal Pradesh in Gujarat.