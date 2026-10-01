Rap beef possible reason behind attack on Sikkim rapper UNB in Arunachal: Manager

A possible rap rivalry may have been behind the attack on Sikkimese rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, and his team in Arunachal Pradesh, his manager Deep Dhar has said.

Dhar said professional rivalries are not unusual in the rap scene, but the exact reason for the September 21 attack has not yet been established.

He also thanked Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu for their prompt intervention, saying their efforts helped ensure the safe rescue of the team.

The incident took place on Monday evening, September 21, when UNB and his team were travelling from Anini towards Roing in Lower Dibang Valley.

According to details emerging from the investigation, the group was allegedly followed by two vehicles before their vehicle was intercepted at an isolated stretch around 39 km from Roing.

The attackers allegedly damaged the vehicle with an iron rod and assaulted UNB and Dhar. They reportedly fled after another vehicle arrived at the spot.

UNB suffered injuries to his head and face, including swelling around one eye. The remote location and poor mobile connectivity initially made it difficult for police to investigate the incident.

The rapper and his team were later brought to safety as police began probing the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The incident also prompted intervention at the political level. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang spoke to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu following the attack and sought steps to ensure the safety of Sikkimese people travelling to or living in the state.

Dhar said the incident has not affected UNB's relationship with Arunachal Pradesh, which he described as one of the rapper's strongest audiences.

"Arunachal is the best audience for UNB," he said, adding that the team has already received fresh enquiries from the state and plans to hold events there in the coming days.