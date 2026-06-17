Rare Himalayan goat-antelope Mishmi Takin filmed in Sikkim after over two decades

The first video footage of a herd of Mishmi Takins, a rare Himalayan goat-antelope listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, has been recorded in North Sikkim, marking one of the most significant confirmed sightings of the species in the State in more than two decades.

According to a statement issued by the Forest and Environment Department on Wednesday, June 17, the footage was captured during a routine patrol in the Bakuchen area of the Tingda Reserve Forest. Officials documented a herd of eight Mishmi Takins (Budorcas taxicolor), the largest group of the species recorded from the locality so far.

The department said the sighting is particularly significant as Sikkim lies at the westernmost edge of the species' global distribution range. Historical records of the animal in the State have been extremely limited, making the latest documentation an important addition to wildlife records.

"The footage documents a herd of eight individuals, representing the largest group of Takins ever recorded from this locality," the department said.



Watch the Video here:

The Mishmi Takin is a large mountain-dwelling ungulate native to the eastern Himalayas. Known for its stocky build, shaggy coat and ability to survive in harsh weather conditions, it inhabits rugged terrain ranging from forested valleys to alpine meadows at elevations of up to 4,500 metres. The species secretes a natural oily substance through its skin, which helps protect it from rain and extreme cold.

The Forest and Environment Department said the latest footage represents one of the most important confirmed records of the species in Sikkim in over 20 years.

Wildlife experts said the presence of a healthy herd reflects the ecological integrity of the region's mountain habitats and underlines the importance of maintaining habitat connectivity across the Eastern Himalayas. Such transboundary ecological corridors are crucial for wildlife movement, genetic diversity and the long-term survival of wide-ranging species.

The department attributed the sighting to sustained conservation efforts and habitat protection measures undertaken across the State's fragile mountain ecosystems.

"This remarkable sighting underscores the success of the department's sustained conservation initiatives in protecting Sikkim's mountain landscapes through integrated habitat management and protection," the statement said.

Officials said the footage is expected to provide valuable insights into the species' distribution and population status in Sikkim, aiding future conservation and research efforts.