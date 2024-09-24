September 23 marked a milestone in Sikkim's weather history, with Gangtok recording a temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that this is the hottest September since temperature records began in the state in 1969.

Gopinath Raha, head of IMD Gangtok, stated, “Throughout this month, particularly in the last week, temperatures have risen by 3-6 degrees Celsius above the normal for September. Comparing our data from 1969 to 2024, we can assert that this is the hottest September on record in Sikkim. The mean temperature for this month stands at 24 degrees Celsius, an unprecedented figure for September.”

Notably, the state capital has experienced 11 days with temperatures exceeding 25 degrees Celsius this month. From September 6 to 13, temperatures consistently exceeded 24 degrees Celsius, and the trend continued from September 18 to 23.



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Tadong, located approximately 1,500 feet downhill from Gangtok, recorded a scorching 33.1 degrees Celsius on September 21, marking its highest September temperature to date. The trend extends beyond Gangtok, with the Darjeeling town also experiencing elevated temperatures, recording 28.2 degrees Celsius on the same day.

Despite this heatwave, Raha indicated a potential respite beginning September 24, with expected temperature drops and possible rain and thunderstorms due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

Monsoon season in Sikkim typically runs from late May until September 30, occasionally extending into mid-October. Raha noted the irregularities in recent years: “While June usually sees significant rainfall, this year has been no exception. July recorded 18 per cent more rainfall than normal, with the first two months of the monsoon showing a 66 per cent increase. However, since July, we’ve seen a rainfall deficit, with only a 9 per cent increase over normal levels.”

Sikkim experiences non-monsoonal rainfall influenced by western disturbances during the dry season. However, even these disturbances are shifting towards the northern hemisphere, complicating the weather patterns further.