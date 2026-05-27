Regional language outreach key for successful electoral roll revision in Sikkim: ECI official

Effective communication and outreach in regional languages are crucial for the successful implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, particularly in geographically challenging states like Sikkim, an Election Commission official said on Wednesday, May 27.

Speaking in Gangtok, Apurva Kumar Singh, Deputy Director of the Media Section of the Election Commission of India, said the media plays a critical role in bridging the gap between the poll panel and the public to ensure an effective cleanup of electoral rolls.

Singh clarified that the SIR is not just a routine summary revision, but a comprehensive exercise that combines intensive revision and summary updates to make electoral rolls more accurate and inclusive.

He stressed the need for communication in regional languages to raise awareness and encourage greater public participation in the revision process.

According to the official, the exercise helps electoral rolls reflect ground realities, improves preparedness ahead of major elections, reduces disputes and ensures smoother polling operations.

The Special Intensive Revision process in Sikkim will begin on May 30. As part of the exercise, booth-level officers (BLOs) will conduct house-to-house visits till June 28 to distribute and collect enumeration forms from voters.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on July 5, following which claims and objections can be submitted between July 5 and August 4.

The disposal of claims and objections will take place between July 5 and September 2, while the final electoral rolls will be published on September 6.