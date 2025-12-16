People were victimised before 2019, not now: Sikkim CM targets SDF rule at Jorethang

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on December 16, said that people in the state were victimised on religious grounds during the previous SDF government, but claimed that such discrimination no longer exists after the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) came to power in 2019.

Speaking at the State Level Pre-Christmas Celebration held at Jorethang Playground, the Chief Minister said that Sikkim enjoys complete religious freedom and equality, where no community is left behind because of faith. He said that the present government believes in equal respect for all religions and has created an atmosphere where people can freely celebrate their festivals together.

“Today in Sikkim, we have given full freedom to all religions. No one is victimised now. But before 2019, people faced discrimination based on religion,” Tamang said while addressing a large gathering at the event.

The Chief Minister questioned whether such grand pre-Christmas celebrations were ever held before 2019. He said that during the SDF rule, such inclusive religious events were not organised, and people did not get the space to come together and celebrate freely. According to him, the current celebrations are not just festive events but also carry a strong message of unity.

“This is not just a celebration. It is a clear message to the people of Sikkim that religion should not hold us back. We can meet, greet, and celebrate together,” he said.

Tamang also referred to the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ, saying that Christ taught humanity, equality, and love. He alleged that the previous rulers failed to follow these teachings despite projecting themselves as religious.

“Lord Jesus taught us that we are all the same. We are not different. We must follow his words. But earlier rulers never followed his message, even though they called themselves Christians,” the Chief Minister said, drawing strong reactions from the crowd.

He further appealed to the youth and people of Sikkim to follow the values taught in all holy books, including the Gita, the Bible, and others. He said that these teachings guide people towards humanity, discipline, and success in life.

“All holy books teach us the same values. If we follow them sincerely, we can move ahead and become successful,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the previous government, Tamang said that those in power earlier believed they were too big and powerful but failed to work for the people and for humanity. He questioned the purpose of holding high office if it is not used to serve the public.

“If someone sits on the top chair of the state and does not serve the people, then what is the use of that chair?” he asked.

Calling himself a “chief servant” rather than a chief minister, Tamang said his government is committed to serving humanity and the people of Sikkim. He said that before 2019, people faced many hurdles in their daily lives, but those difficulties have reduced under the present government.

“I want to work as a chief servant, not just as a chief minister,” he said, adding that his focus remains on inclusive governance and public welfare.

