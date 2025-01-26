Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on the occasion of Republic Day, extended his greetings, emphasising the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the guiding principles of the Constitution.

This year’s celebrations hold special significance as Sikkim commemorates 50 years of statehood since becoming the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975.

Highlighting the state’s journey, CM Tamang said, “This milestone reflects our collective progress, resilience, and aspiration.” He credited visionary leadership and the spirit of the Sikkimese people for transforming the state into a model of sustainable development, environmental conservation, and inclusive growth.

Sikkim’s achievements in organic farming, biodiversity preservation, and sustainable tourism have gained national and international acclaim. Initiatives like "Mero Rukh Mero Santati," promoting afforestation, and the "Sikkim Shishu Samriddhi Yojana," offering financial support for newborns, underline the state’s commitment to blending social welfare with environmental stewardship.

The Chief Minister also highlighted advancements in healthcare and education, including the introduction of super-specialty treatments at the New STNM Hospital and initiatives like the Bahini Yojana to promote menstrual hygiene. CM Tamang reaffirmed the government’s focus on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ensuring inclusive progress for all citizens.

Speaking on the vision of "Sunaulo Sikkim, Samridha Sikkim, Samarth Sikkim", the CM outlined several key initiatives and achievements.

“Our journey continues with a vision of a Sunaulo, Samridha and Samarth Sikkim,” he said.

Tamang stated the importance of sustainable tourism as a pillar of economic growth. “By integrating sustainability with world-class infrastructure, we are opening new opportunities for our people, creating employment, and strengthening our economy,” he said, inviting stakeholders to showcase the best of Sikkim to the world.

The Chief Minister highlighted strides in women’s empowerment, including the Sikkim Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana, which provides financial aid of Rs 40,000 annually to single mothers. Additionally, women’s participation in governance has been bolstered through 50% reservation in Panchayat seats and reserved opportunities in contractual work.

Another transformative initiative, the Sikkim Aama Sahayog Yojana, offers four free LPG refills annually to mothers aged 18-59, improving health and reducing indoor pollution. These measures align with the state’s broader goal of promoting gender equality and sustainable living.

Tamang also expressed concern over the declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in Sikkim, which has dropped to 1.1. He announced initiatives such as the Vatsalya Scheme, providing financial support for IVF treatments, and the establishment of a Reproductive Medicine Unit at STNM Hospital.

Looking ahead, the CM reaffirmed the government’s focus on "Bi-Pa-Sa"—electricity, water, and roads—as the foundation for economic growth. He also acknowledged the support of the Central Government in realizing Sikkim’s developmental goals.

Tamang urged citizens to participate in the celebrations of Sikkim’s 50th statehood anniversary on May 16, 2025, marking five decades of progress and resilience.

“Let us progress together, embracing innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability for a brighter future,” he said.