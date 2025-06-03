The first batch of stranded individuals was successfully airlifted from Sikkim's Chaten today, June 3, as part of the ongoing rescue operations in flood-affected Sikkim.

Two MI-17 V5 helicopters carried out the evacuation and landed safely at Pakyong Greenfield Airport with 34 evacuees on board.

Among those rescued were injured army personnel - now receiving medical treatment, their family members, and several tourists who had been stranded due to landslides and severe weather conditions in the region.

Authorities confirmed that evacuation efforts will continue as weather permits, with priority being given to the injured, elderly, and families with young children.

In response to the ongoing disaster situation in North Sikkim, two V-5 helicopters landed at Pakyong Greenfield Airport today, deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to bolster relief and rescue efforts in the region.

The first sortie of the day successfully airlifted 23 NDRF personnel, along with essential supplies, from Pakyong to Chaten — one of the areas severely affected by recent natural disasters. The NDRF teams are equipped with satellite phones and critical emergency equipment to support immediate on-ground operations.