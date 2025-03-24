A review meeting on the performance of the Aspirational District Programme (ADP) was held at the District Administrative Centre (DAC) in Soreng, Sikkim on March 24, aimed at assessing the progress of the district in various developmental parameters.

The assessment is an initiative launched by NITI Aayog to uplift underdeveloped districts.

The meeting was chaired by Arun Kumar Singh, Deputy Secretary (DFS), Ministry of Finance, Government of India and organised by the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC, Sikkim) in collaboration with the District Administration Soreng.

Officials from various government departments, banks, and other stakeholders participated in the review.

During the meeting, Arun Kumar Singh emphasised the significance of financial inclusion and the need for strong coordination between banks and different government departments. He urged the banks to expand their outreach and ensure that government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries effectively.

He also stressed the importance of various key financial schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana (PMVY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

Furthermore, Singh highlighted that these schemes play a crucial role in uplifting socio-economic conditions in the district.

The District Collector (DC), Dhiraj Subedi, presented key updates on the district’s progress and informed that efforts are being made to improve public service accessibility through e-certificates, which will be issued at Common Service Centres (CSC) for the convenience of the public.

He also emphasised the role of financial inclusion in promoting overall development and called for collective efforts to enhance the district’s performance in various indicators.

A comprehensive presentation was delivered by Nigidita Pradhan, Aspirational Block Fellow, Soreng district, who provided an overview of the Aspirational District Programme. She explained its key components, including the objective, focus areas, ranking system, monitoring mechanisms, and the selection process of districts. She highlighted the "three C’s"—Convergence, Collaboration, and Competition—as essential principles for the programme’s success.

Dr. Pradhan also discussed the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of the Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) and shared the district’s achievements. She proudly announced that Soreng district has secured the first position in the health and nutrition, and basic infrastructure sectors.

The meeting saw the active participation of senior officials including DR Bista (ADC, Soreng), Gaayas Pega (ADC, Development), Prem K Subba (SDM HQ), Sakchum Lepcha (SDM, Soreng), Namgay Bhutia (CMO, Soreng), heads of various offices, BDOs, Rupen Lamichhaney (AGM, NABARD), Kallol Bhattacharya (Chief Manager, Lead Bank), Gadadhar Ray (Coordinator, SLBC), and representatives from different banks.