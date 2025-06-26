Sikkim’s young star Rigdzin Dorjee Serdup joins wildlife adoption initiative at Himalayan Zoological Park

Rigdzin Yugyal Dorjee Serdup, a multi-talented young achiever from Sikkim, has extended his support to wildlife conservation by joining the “My Child from Wild” initiative—an animal adoption program launched by the Himalayan Zoological Park in Bulbuley.

The program, officially unveiled in June in the presence of Sikkim’s Hon’ble Chief Minister, encourages individuals, institutions, and organizations to “adopt” zoo animals by sponsoring their care, including nutrition, medical support, and maintenance. More than just financial support, the initiative aims to foster deeper emotional bonds between people and Himalayan wildlife.

A Class 10 student at Taktse International School, Rigdzin is among the youngest participants of the initiative. Known for his acclaimed roles in Amazon Prime’s The Last Hour and the international short film Opang, he has quickly become a familiar face in Sikkim’s cultural landscape.

Speaking on his association with the project, Rigdzin said,

“Animals can’t speak for themselves, so we need to look out for them. I’m happy I can be part of something that helps.”

His participation adds another meaningful dimension to his portfolio, which already includes significant achievements in acting, sports, music, poetry, and community service.

Rigdzin represented Sikkim in the Under-16 National Basketball Championships in 2023 and 2024. A gifted poet and budding musician, his work has been published in school magazines, and he is a regular performer at campus cultural events.

His teachers describe him as curious, kind-hearted, and consistently driven—a rare combination that is now channeled toward wildlife advocacy as well.