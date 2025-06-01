A routine inspection at Sikkim's Rangpo Checkpost turned into a major drug bust, on May 30 evening, when police apprehended three individuals carrying a commercial quantity of contraband capsules. The incident took place around 7:00 pm.

The three suspects, identified as Jash Maya Kami, alias Babita Chettri, Dinesh Biswakarma, 30, and Simon Rai, 28, both from Gangtok, were detained after authorities discovered hundreds of blue capsules labeled “SPASCOREVEN” in their possession. The trio was traveling from Siliguri on a passenger bus when they were stopped at the Old Checkpost in Rangpo, a key entry point to Sikkim.

The seizure has led to a criminal case, with police intensifying efforts to uncover the source and destination of the illicit substances.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at Rangpo Police Station, the operation began when officers, led by Police Inspector Chomu Lachungpa, conducted a routine check at the checkpost. Suspicious behavior from the three passengers prompted a thorough search. In line with protocol, the body search of Kami was carried out in the presence of female witnesses, ensuring her dignity was maintained. The search revealed 413 blue SPASCOREVEN capsules on her person.

A subsequent inspection of a bag belonging to Rai uncovered an even larger haul: 2,434 capsules of the same type. Biswakarma, the third suspect, was also apprehended in connection with the find, though specific details about his role are still under investigation. The capsules, suspected to be controlled substances, are now in police custody as evidence.

The Rangpo Police registered a case under FIR No. 30/2025 on May 30, charging the trio under sections 7, 9, and 14 of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA), 2006, read with section 9(1)(c) of the SADA Amendment Act, 2017, and section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023

Biswakarma and Rai were arrested on the spot and placed in lockup at Rangpo Police Station. Kami’s arrest was deferred to the morning of May 31 due to procedural requirements and the matter has been communicated to the Learned Judicial Magistrate in Rangpo. The police are now investigating the origins of the capsules, potential links to larger drug networks and the roles each suspect played in the operation.