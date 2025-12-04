Royal Bengal tiger cub photographed near Gangtok sparks wildlife excitement

A Royal Bengal tiger cub has been photographed in Chongay forest, just eight kilometres from Gangtok, marking an unusual wildlife sighting that has captivated local authorities and conservationists alike.

The encounter took place on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 2, when a schoolchild walking home stumbled upon the young tiger near the forest boundary in the Shyari constituency. The student quickly captured a photograph of the cub before it retreated into the vegetation.

After receiving the image from his son, the student's father immediately contacted local officials. Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, the area MLA and advisor to the Forest Department, responded promptly alongside forest personnel to assess the situation and determine whether a rescue operation was necessary.

However, the cub had vanished into the dense undergrowth by the time the team arrived at the location. Forest officials returned on Wednesday, December 3, to search for the animal and verify its continued presence in the area, but the young tiger remained elusive.

The sighting has generated considerable interest amongst wildlife observers, as Royal Bengal tiger cubs are rarely seen in forests so close to urban settlements. Authorities continue to monitor the situation whilst assessing the implications for both wildlife conservation and local community safety.