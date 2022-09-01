Hamro Sikkim party retaliated against the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party today. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party had earlier threatened the Hamro Sikkim party with a defamation lawsuit if failed to prove what Bhaichung Bhutia had stated.

Today Hamro Sikkim party Spokesperson Biraj Adhikari stated, “threatening with the defamation suit from ruling SKM is something undemocratic and trying to muzzle the voice of opposition which is not good at all”.

He further added, “We want to bring to your notice that a document on the letterhead of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha was floated on Social Media on 8th April 2019, 3 days ahead of the assembly elections which were held on 11th April 2019”.

“From the content of this document it is clear that the document was released to attract Chettri-Bahun votes in favor of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha," concluded Adhikari.

“Interestingly, when the campaign was over and a few hours before the voting at 6:49 PM on 10th April 2019, an affiliate page of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha named “SKM Darpan” claimed that the said document is fake. The same was shared by the page of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha at 7:59 PM”.

By this time the document was already viral and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha had already taken advantage of appeasing the Chettri-Bahun votes. Please note that this document (Annexure-1) had a signature of Mr. P.S Golay, Mr. TN Dhakal, Mr. K.N Lepcha & Mr. M.P Subba.

Another similar document on the letterhead of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (Annexure -3) dated 5th April 2019 with lots of promises was also viral with the signature of Mr. P.S Golay, Mr. TN Dhakal & Mr. M.P Subba. This letter was also shared by the State Coordinator, of social media at Sikkim Krantikari Morcha & Media State Coordinator Mr. Pema Chulthim Bhutia on 6th April 2019. This post is still on the Facebook page of the SKM worker Mr. Pema Chulthim Bhutia. Below is the link to the post & the screenshot is also.

“So looking at this all we will write a letter to CBI and Election commission demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter to investigate if the said SKM’s resolutions are fake or not”, Adhikari continued while talking to the reporters.

“If the SKM’s resolutions are found to be released by the people of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha themselves to attract Chettri-Bahun voters on the fake pretense then the Election Commission should cancel the election of all the SKM MLAs”.

“If the said documents are found to be originated from the SKM itself then Mr. PS Golay and all others responsible for this should be tried for the forgery & misguiding people under sections 419, 465, 468, and 469 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000 other relevant sections”.