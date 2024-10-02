A large-scale Gram Sabha, involving 23 Gram Panchayat Units (GPUs) across three blocks in Sikkim, brought together over 2,500 participants to discuss and plan local development initiatives. The event, held on October 2, marked a significant step in participatory governance for the region.

The Mega Gram Sabha, organised under the directive of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, focused on reviewing the current year's Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) and laying the groundwork for the 2024-25 plan. Residents from Soreng, Daramdin, and Chakung Chumbong blocks actively engaged in identifying key projects and allocating resources for the coming year.

A team of 19 members from the Piramal Foundation, arriving from Assam, provided support in facilitating the discussions. Each team member was assigned to a specific GPU, allowing for direct interaction with local residents to understand their unique challenges and aspirations.

The event saw participation from various community stakeholders, including 104 representatives from NGOs and local Samajs, as well as 282 members of Self-Help Groups. This diverse representation ensured a comprehensive discussion of local issues and priorities.

As part of the initiative, participants planted 1,323 saplings across the three blocks under the "1 Ped Maa K Naam" program, highlighting the community's commitment to environmental conservation.

The Mega Gram Sabha was a collaborative effort involving the District Administration Centre, the Additional District Collector (Development), the Piramal Foundation, and the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj. Key coordinators included Dev Nepal and Natiza Karki from the Piramal Foundation, along with Gandhi Fellows Kartik Jha and Anil Kumar.