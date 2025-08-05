17000ft CEO strengthens Sikkim ties with Blue Sheep adoption at Himalayan Zoo

Co-founder and CEO of 17000ft Foundation, Sandeep Sahu, has adopted the ‘Blue Sheep’ of the Himalayan Zoological Park at Rs 10,000. Sahu is relaxed; optimistic and pragmatic; amiable; a workaholic; by nature, he enjoys his frequent trips to Sikkim, to access the progress of the works undertaken.

17000ft Foundation is a non-profit organisation committed to improving the access and quality of education in government schools in the remotest and the most challenging villages of the Indian Himalayan Region to ensure that no child is forced to migrate away from their families for want of quality education.

17000ft Foundation started its work in Sikkim in 2021, by adopting 18 remote government schools in its north and east districts, all of which were chosen for their remoteness and lack of access to internet connectivity. The goal of the project in Sikkim is to improve enrolment & retention in government schools and improve learning outcomes. 17000ft, in collaboration with its partners, Sikkim Manipal University, HT Parekh Foundation and Cipla Foundation, has today successfully transformed these 18 schools by upgrading their infrastructure and providing quality learning resources.

17000ft is backed by a philanthropic board with a strong background in education and decades spent advocating for the cause of marginalized communities. 17000ft was founded by Sujata Sahu, a senior IT professional and educator, who quit her corporate life to work with children in the Himalayas. The Foundation is run on the ground by a committed team of local youth who come from the villages that it is trying to impact.

On August 15, 2025, ‘17000ft Foundation’ was felicitated by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, for their efforts in developing infrastructure and providing quality education in remote schools.

We warmly welcome Sandeep Sahu, Co-founder and CEO, 17000ft Foundation into the Himalayan Zoological Park adoption family. We appreciate the efforts of 17000ft in their mission, to improving the quality of education in the remotest corners of the Himalayas.

We hope that in the near future, the Himalayan Zoological Park, is included as a collaborator; as a partner; by 17000ft to transform Sikkim’s Zoo, into living classroom; to serve as immersive educational spaces that foster curiosity, responsibility, and ecological intelligence from early childhood through young adulthood; to provide wholesome hands-on volunteering experience to protect and care for endangered wild animals; to foster a culture of conservation through community involvement, child-centred educational experiences, and inclusive participation in wildlife welfare; to reimagine zoos as participatory, conservation-focused educational ecosystems aligned with children developmental principles.

"Zoos are not just places to see animals—they are sanctuaries of learning, empathy, and environmental stewardship.