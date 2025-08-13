Sanklang Bridge reopens, restoring lifeline to North Sikkim

A critical transport link in North Sikkim is operational again after the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed the Sanklang Modular Bridge over the Teesta River.

The 107 Road Construction Company, under HQ 758 Border Roads Task Force and Project Swastik, opened the bridge to traffic, re-establishing access to remote areas including Dzongu, Lachen, and Lachung.

The new structure, built under high-altitude and extreme weather conditions, replaces a vital route that had been cut off. Located in a region known for fast-flowing waters and unstable slopes, the bridge provides a dependable alternative to the Mangan–Chungthang corridor.

BRO officials said the project required rapid execution despite strong currents, shifting riverbanks, and the challenge of moving heavy materials into mountainous terrain.

Completion in record time has eased a major logistical bottleneck. Essential supplies, emergency response services, and tourism are expected to resume without disruption. Residents and traders say the reopening will reduce travel times, improve access to healthcare and education, and bring much-needed relief to local markets.