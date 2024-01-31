The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Government of Sikkim in response to SLP(appeal) by the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) for seeking an independent central agency investigation on complete destruction of the Teesta Stage III Dam and insurmountable loss of lives and damage to properties.

The Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) which occurred on the 3rd and 4th of October 2023 from the South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, completely destroyed and washed away the Teesta stage III Hydro Electricity Dam at Chungthang, North Sikkim.

The GLOF caused catastrophic damage to life and properties in both upstream settlements of Chungthang and Lachen areas and the downstream settlements of Dikchu, Singtam and Rangpo areas of Sikkim. Damages were also faced by the Teesta stage V NHPC Dikchu Dam, Teesta stage VI Singtam Dam, stretching to the Teesta Low Dam NHPC Rimbic at West Bengal and beyond. Till date, 47 have been declared dead, 82 missing, 2004 houses have been damaged and 88,840 people have been affected as recorded by Government of Sikkim.

The SDF has criticized Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for blaming the previous SDF governmen for the failure of the Teesta stage III Hydro Project at Chungthang. The SDF in a press note claimed, "Since the unfolding of the mammoth disaster, it was surprising that the Chief Minister Shri. P.S. Golay was simply recusing the responsibilities of the incumbent government by blaming the previous SDF government for the failure of the Teesta stage III Hydro Project at Chungthang. It was followed by the contradictory statement given by him on the receipt of the first information report of the breach of Lhonak Lake, as reported by the forward Indian Army petrol near the vicinity of the lake. Furthermore, even as the people of Sikkim were going through a severe stage of hardship due to the flash floods, the government was found wanting in many fronts for the speedy restoration, rehabilitation and mitigation of the GLOF affected victims and settlement areas"

"Thus, on the 10th of November 2023, on behalf of the SDF Party President Pawan Chamling, I submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi, for the early intervention of the Centre government to set up a CBI enquiry into the matter. Further I filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the said matter. The Hon’ble Supreme Court was pleased to grant liberty to the petitioner to approach the Hon’ble High Court of Sikkim via order dated 04.12.2023 for seeking CBI investigation on the destruction of the Teesta stage III Dam and loss of many lives and properties by the South Lhonak Lake induced GLOF", added the press note.

The SDF has sought thorough investigation on the ruling SKM government over their alleged non compliance of the mandatory provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, deliberately not taking any preventive or mitigation measures despite clear classification of South Lhonak Lake and Chungthang, along with subsequent downstream settlement, as a high GLOF hazard zone

"There was also non-compliance of the mandatory provisions of the Dam Safety Act 2021 due to which huge damages and losses have been caused including the complete destruction of the Teesta stage III Dam at Chungthang and other hydro power structures downstream", added the press release.

"In the PIL, we sought from the Government of Sikkim (a) a status report regarding updated and reviewed State Disaster Management Plan in compliance to the National Plan, November, 2019, on Management of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods and the National Disaster Management Authority Guidelines on Management of GLOF October, 2020, and (b) status report regarding work done in compliance to the National Plan, November, 2019 on Management of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, The National Disaster Management Authority Guidelines of GLOF October, 2020 and the Dam Safety Act, 2021. In the PIL, it is prayed before the Hon'ble High Court seeking direction against the Government of Sikkim to file status report for reliefs provided to affected families by the disaster caused by the South Lhonak Lake GLOF on the 3rd & 4th of October 2023 and to file a report on losses caused by the said South Lhonak Lake GLOF", concluded the press note.