A day-long orientation programme on the PM-Poshan scheme, the government's flagship programme providing cooked mid-day meals to elementary students free of cost, was organised for school heads and teachers-in-charge at the auditorium of Government Senior Secondary School, Pelling.

A total of 137 schools availing the scheme's benefits participated in the programme, chaired by Sonam Denzongpa, Principal Director of the Education Department.

Presentations were made by District Nodal Officer Rajesh Thapa, AD PM-Poshan Pema Thinley Bhutia, and Dr Shivani Tamang, District Nodal Officer, RBSK, highlighting the scheme's importance in ensuring healthy development of children through fortified rice, refined and iodised salt, and healthy cooking oils.

Denzongpa applauded the Gyalshing District schools for proper maintenance of mid-day meal records and urged them to focus on the Automated Monitoring System (AMS) for accurate payments to cooking agencies and cooks.

Gyalshing CEO Subbiah G motivated the school heads to stay updated on technological advancements and ensure regular data updation on systems like AMS and EMMIS, the state's online education portal.

During the interactive session, school heads actively participated, and their queries and concerns were addressed by the team led by Denzongpa, which included Joint Director PM-Poshan Pemba Lhamu Bhutia.

The programme was attended by block-level officers, state coordinators, and district officials, with AD Gyalshing Dinesh Pradhan serving as the master of ceremonies.