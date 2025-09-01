Scientists complete critical study of glacial lakes in Sikkim

A multi-disciplinary team of scientists has wrapped up a week-long mission in north Sikkim aimed at assessing the stability of glacial lakes that have been under scrutiny since recent flood incidents in the region.

Officials said the team conducted detailed studies at South Lhonak, Changsang, and Yuleh Khangse lakes, focusing on sediment deposits, water levels, and structural risks.

Bathymetric surveys, pressure probe installations, and sediment sampling were carried out to gather data crucial for evaluating the likelihood of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

The operation began at Muguthang before moving to South Lhonak, where part of the team—comprising experts from the National Institute of Hydrology, Central Water Commission, and Geological Survey of India—returned to Gangtok. The rest proceeded to Changsang Lake and later to Thangu for continued monitoring.

According to officials, the fieldwork is part of a larger national effort to strengthen early-warning systems for climate-driven hazards in the Himalayas. The data collected will feed into long-term strategies to reduce the risks of GLOFs, which pose significant threats to mountain communities and infrastructure. (With inputs from PTI)