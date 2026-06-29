Scooty rider killed after tipper truck collision on NH-10 in Sikkim's Singtam

A 43-year-old man was killed after a tipper truck collided with his scooty on National Highway-10 at Sangkhola under Singtam Police Station in Sikkim's Gangtok district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Fug Dorjee Sherpa, a resident of Mazigaon in Pakyong district.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 2:30 pm on June 28 when a tipper truck (registration number **SK 08D-0129**) travelling towards Ranipool rammed into a scooty (registration number **SK 08P 5106**) moving in the same direction.

Lance Naik Krishna Bahadur Chettri, who was on duty at Beat-IV along NH-10, received information about the accident from Singtam Police Station at around 2:35 pm and rushed to the spot. The victim was found lying on the road with grievous injuries beside the damaged two-wheeler.

With the assistance of local residents, Sherpa was immediately shifted to the District Hospital in Singtam. Owing to the critical nature of his injuries, he was later referred to the New STNM Hospital in Gangtok for advanced treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary, and an inquest will be conducted as part of the investigation.

Singtam Police have registered a case under FIR No. 24(06)2026 under Sections 281 and 125(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The driver of the tipper truck, Neel Kumar Poudyal (31), a resident of Ahoo Yangtam in Pakyong district, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the fatal collision.

