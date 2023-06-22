Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Chief Pawan Chamling referred to the upcoming 2024 election as a "Mahayagya" and announced the emergence of SDF 2.0, aimed at safeguarding the interests of Sikkim and its people. Expressing concerns over the deteriorating state of development, social welfare, and law and order under the current SKM government, Chamling emphasized the need for change and restoration.

Highlighting the shortcomings witnessed during the SKM governance, Chamling lamented the declining image of the state and the erosion of its social fabric. What was once envisioned as a transformative "parivartan" (change) in 2019 has turned into a nightmare, threatening to push Sikkim into a regressive state. Chamling warned that unless urgent action is taken, the well-balanced society of Sikkim will be destroyed, further exacerbating backwardness.

Chamling acknowledged the growing disillusionment among the youth towards the SKM's false promises and working style. He mentioned that many youngsters, including Jack Rai and others, have joined the SDF party, having experienced the consequences of the SKM's governance. Chamling asserted that SDF's return to power is the desire of the people and that the upcoming election will be a significant "Mahayagya" (grand ritual) to bring about positive change.

Reflecting on the legacy of the Sampoorna Kranti movement initiated in 1994, Chamling emphasized that the ongoing revolution is aimed at saving Sikkim. While the SKM government may claim to care for its people, Chamling assured that the SDF, as the opposition party, remains dedicated to their welfare. He outlined a series of promises, including the development of 1,000 tourist destinations with a focus on eco-tourism, the regularization of temporary government employees, and the implementation of an old pension scheme.

During the SDF gathering commemorating Sampoorna Kranti Diwas, a resolution was passed to extend solidarity to farmers, rural communities, and the youth of Sikkim, whose future hangs in the balance. The party expressed its commitment to revisit the terms and conditions of the merger, based on Article 371 F, and revitalize the spirit of the May 8th Agreement, 1973.

Sampoorna Kranti Diwas was observed at the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party headquarters, with Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, also the party president, presiding over the function. Supporters from all four districts of Sikkim came together to commemorate the day that marked the beginning of the SDF's revolution in 1993. The event symbolized the triumph over fear and the quest for justice for the people of Sikkim.