A delegation of senior leaders from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), led by party president and former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, met Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Raj Bhavan on May 31 in a courtesy call that turned into a detailed discussion on the state’s development trajectory and prevailing challenges.

The delegation comprised Niru Sewa, Sakun Gurung, Komal Chamling, Shakti Singh Chaudhary, Vijay Pradhan, and Rikzing Norbu Dorji Bhutia. They congratulated the Governor on assuming office during a landmark year—Sikkim’s 50th year as a democratic state—and extended their best wishes for his tenure.

During the meeting, the Governor and SDF leaders engaged in a wide-ranging conversation on the progress made by Sikkim over the years. Topics included women’s empowerment initiatives—such as 33% job reservations and 50% Panchayat seat reservations for women—Sikkim’s status as a fully organic state, and its foundation in tourism and industry.

The SDF team also spoke about key tourism assets developed under past governments, including Char Dham, Buddha Park, Samdupche, Bhaledhunga, and newer attractions like the ropeway and skywalk. They emphasized the importance of bolstering tourism infrastructure to maintain growth in the sector.

Governor Mathur acknowledged the state's achievements but expressed concern over certain pressing issues. Chief among them was the deteriorating condition of road networks, especially National Highway 10 (NH-10) and other rural roads. He informed the delegation that NH-10 has been handed over to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) for maintenance and upgradation.



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In addition, the Governor discussed plans for a third alternative highway to improve connectivity in the state.

Another key issue discussed was the expansion of Pakyong Airport. The Governor said that efforts are ongoing to prepare the airport to handle larger aircraft, including Boeing planes, which could greatly enhance connectivity and tourism potential in the region.

On the social front, the SDF team raised alarms over increasing drug abuse, crimes against women, suicides, and political violence in the state. They called for urgent interventions to address these rising concerns.

The Governor assured the delegation that these matters would be taken seriously and appropriate steps would be taken to restore peace, maintain law and order, and ensure the safety and well-being of Sikkim’s citizens.

Governor Mathur encouraged Pawan Chamling to maintain regular dialogue with Raj Bhavan to provide constructive feedback and voice the concerns of the people.

Following the meeting, the SDF released a statement describing the visit as both a mark of respect and a reaffirmation of the party’s commitment to Sikkim’s democratic values and long-term prosperity.