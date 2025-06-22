SDF leader accuses Sikkim government of corruption at Kranti Diwas rally

Former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling launched a scathing attack on Sikkim's current administration during the 33rd Kranti Diwas celebrations, alleging widespread corruption has consumed 70 per cent of the state's budget while criminal elements have infiltrated the political system.

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) chief told a packed gathering that greed has become the state's greatest threat, claiming government officials are directly involved in drug trafficking while remaining silent on rising crime rates including murders and suicides.

"Who is the real threat to our Sikkim? It is this very greed," Chamling declared during his address. He accused the ruling party of transforming governance into a business venture benefiting only the wealthy while abandoning ordinary citizens.

The former chief minister, who led Sikkim for 25 years, painted a dire picture of the state's current condition. He alleged that criminal elements have captured political structures and warned that even Sikkim's special constitutional protections secured during its merger with India are now under threat.

"Politics has been criminalised. There are murders, suicides, crimes, and the government is silent. When government men are drug dealers, how can the government fight drugs?" Chamling questioned, drawing sharp responses from the crowd.

The drug crisis emerged as a central theme of his critique. Chamling claimed high-ranking officials are involved in narcotics trafficking, describing it as "a direct attack on Sikkimese society." He suggested the state government lacks credibility to combat the drug menace when its own representatives are allegedly part of the problem.

Chamling also highlighted growing alienation among native Sikkimese people, stating they feel like outsiders in their own land. "Our rights are being crushed. Peace is being snatched away," he said, referring to what he sees as systematic erosion of local protections and privileges.

The SDF leader's economic allegations were particularly stark. He claimed corruption has left the state with "no white money left—only black money" and suggested this financial mismanagement has crippled development efforts.

"Kranti Diwas is not just a day of memory, it is a reminder of a revolution led by the people, for the people, with the people," Chamling reminded the audience, emphasizing the day's original purpose before launching into contemporary criticisms.

However, his speech took a controversial turn when he compared the ruling party's approach to "Hitler's ideology," calling them dangerous and accusing them of selling out Sikkim's interests. Such comparisons are likely to generate significant political debate in the coming days.

Beyond criticism, Chamling outlined his vision for Sikkim's future, advocating for a knowledge-based society focused on green living and wellness tourism. He suggested the state could lead globally in these areas and potentially top international happiness rankings.

The former chief minister called for the immediate establishment of a joint ministerial platform to assess Sikkim's condition and urged citizens to reject parties that "jump from one ideology to another for personal gain."

"This government is not for the people. It is a party government that works only for itself," he stated, challenging voters to support only those committed to truth and integrity.

Chamling concluded with an appeal for unity, referencing his party's previous tenure. "We built Sikkim with love. Let us not lose what we built. Let's unite. Let's act. Let's rebuild," he urged supporters.