A zonal meeting of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) was held in Geyzing, West District, on Friday afternoon. The meeting was opened with a progress report on the party in the West District by DB Subba, Incharge of Yangthang, and a two-minute silence in memory and respect of Late PL Subba, a founder member and former MLA of the SDF party.

SDF President Pawan Chamling paid respects to Late PL Subba in his address, reflecting on his role as a genuine and ideologically connected member of the party. Chamling described him as an asset to the party and an example of a clean and upright politician from whom young leaders can learn. He expressed regret for not being able to give him a ticket for the second time and lamented that despite the party's efforts to provide medical treatment to Late Shri Subba, they were unable to save his life.

Chamling stressed that the SDF Party is a party of Sikkim and the Sikkimese people, affirming that SDF's roots are in Sikkim and that the "maliks" are the Sikkimese people. He criticized the current government for having its roots outside the state and highlighted the recent AOSS Vs Union of India issue, which has diluted the special status of Sikkim, making the Sikkim Subject valueless. He also cautioned about the danger of demographic change posed by the One Nation One Ration Card scheme, which allows migrant workers to access a voter card based on the ration card provided through ONORC.

Chamling urged the party cadre and the public gathered to give their support to the Sikkim Bachao Abhiyan to safeguard the future of Sikkim. He emphasized that when SDF lost the elections, it was not only the party that lost but peace lost too, and the people of Sikkim lost. He warned that Sikkim is losing the special protection and privileges under Article 371F to such an extent that today they can no longer speak.

During his visit to West Sikkim, Chamling also visited Tikjek to pay respects to former MLA Late PL Subba and the home of Late Sukraj Subba, who passed away on March 24, 2023.

The Vote of Thanks was given by Pemba Salakha, General Secretary of the District Committee, West District. The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to the SDF's vision of protecting Sikkim and the Sikkimese people.