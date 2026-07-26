SDF questions Sikkim Private Universities Amendment, seeks clarity on student safeguards

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on July 26 criticised the Sikkim Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, recently passed by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly during the Budget Session, alleging that the legislation raises significant concerns over accountability and the protection of students studying in private universities.

In a video statement, SDF Cheli Morcha (Women's Wing) in-charge Komal Chamling questioned the rationale behind the amendment, particularly the newly inserted Section 72A, which provides that the state government shall not be liable for degrees, diplomas, certificates, mark sheets or any other academic documents issued by private universities.

Chamling said the inclusion of the provision, barely a year after the original Act came into force, has created uncertainty over the government's role in safeguarding the interests of students enrolled in private institutions.

"If the state government is not responsible for the validity of academic certificates issued by private universities, then who will ultimately protect the interests of students? The government owes the people of Sikkim a clear explanation," she said.

The SDF leader also questioned the expanded role assigned to the Independent Regulatory Commission in granting Letters of Authorisation to private universities. She sought clarification on whether the commission possesses adequate powers and independence to effectively regulate higher education institutions operating in the state.

Chamling further sought details on the commission's functioning, including the number of private universities it has examined since its establishment and whether any action has been initiated against Sikkim International University.

She maintained that transparency and accountability are critical to ensuring public confidence in the higher education system and said students should not be left uncertain about the validity of their academic qualifications.

"The future of students cannot be left in uncertainty. Transparency and accountability are essential to maintain public confidence in higher education. The SKM government must answer these legitimate questions and assure students that their academic qualifications will remain protected," she said.

The SDF asserted that the amendment has raised doubts over the validity of certificates issued by private universities and called on the state government to provide greater clarity on the regulatory framework governing higher education in Sikkim, while assuring students that their academic credentials would remain secure.