SDF urges youth to play active role in grassroots mobilisation and ‘Navnirman’ agenda

The youth wing of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on Monday, June 8, called upon young party workers to take a more active role in grassroots mobilisation and contribute to the party's "Navnirman" (rebuilding) agenda.

According to a party statement, a meeting was held at the SDF district office in Namchi, bringing together Youth Front leaders and party functionaries to discuss strengthening the organisation ahead of upcoming political activities.

Addressing the gathering, SDF Youth Front General Secretary-in-Charge Riwaz Limboo outlined the party's roadmap for expanding its organisational network and increasing youth participation in party programmes across the state.

As part of the organisational exercise, the party appointed Rupesh Gurung as Youth Coordinator for the 13-Namthang Rateypani constituency and Vinod Jogi as Youth Coordinator for the 10-Poklok Kamrang constituency.

State Women's Wing In-Charge Komal Chamling highlighted the role of young people in shaping society and politics and urged party workers to take the SDF's ideology to every village and household.

She also appealed to youth members to assist voters in correctly filling up Enumeration Forms under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and to remain vigilant throughout the process.

Bikash Rai, in-charge of the Namchi-Singithang constituency, encouraged party workers to stay actively engaged in public welfare initiatives and organisational activities.

Meanwhile, Namchi district general secretary Prakash Rai said the party had entered a new phase with a renewed vision for Sikkim's future. Stressing the importance of youth participation in politics and social development, he described young people as the "architects of a new Sikkim".

Rai also expressed confidence in the leadership of former chief minister and SDF president Pawan Chamling, stating that the party remains committed to strengthening its grassroots presence across the state.

The meeting focused on organisational expansion, voter awareness and mobilising youth participation as the party prepares for future political engagements in Sikkim.