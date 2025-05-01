Search and rescue efforts have been intensified in Sikkim’s Gyalshing district as teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Sikkim Police continue their coordinated mission to trace a missing tourist along the challenging Goechala trekking route.

The missing tourist has been identified as 31-year-old Sandeepan Roy from West Bengal, who disappeared on April 21 during a trek in the remote stretches of West Sikkim. Officials confirmed that Roy had set off on the trek on April 19, accompanied by six other tourists and a guide. However, upon reaching near Tahgshing on the evening of April 21, the group discovered Roy’s absence, prompting an immediate search.

Initial efforts to locate him were led by local police, forest officials, and community volunteers. However, as days passed with no trace, the operation was escalated with the deployment of specialized teams from the NDRF and SSB, alongside Sikkim Police.

Given the rugged and remote terrain, the search teams have been equipped with satellite communication tools, including satellite phones and VHF wireless sets, to maintain seamless coordination in the field.

Superintendent of Police for Gyalshing district, Tshering Sherpa, is personally overseeing the operations, ensuring that all possible resources are being mobilized to locate the missing trekker. Officials said the challenging geography and unpredictable weather continue to pose difficulties but reaffirmed their commitment to the ongoing rescue mission.