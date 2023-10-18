Sikkim received the season's first snowfall on October 17 with Tsomgo, Dzuluk, and adjoining areas blanketed in white after the snowfall.

Snowfall occurred on a day when the authority started issuing permits for these areas for tourists following a disastrous Flash Flood which took the lives of nearly 38 people and damaged thousands of houses.

Following snowfall the temperature in the capital Gangtok and surrounding areas have come down.

Another aspect of snowfall is that due to snowfall tourists are attracted Sikkim is already receiving a good number of tourists and travel planners have started receiving bookings from across the nation once again after the flash flood.

Now the highway leading to Gangtok from Sikkim is also likely to open from tomorrow. And as far as North Sikkim is concerned which is cut off after a flash flood will also be open after one month.