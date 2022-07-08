The Gangtok district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr PC in the entirety of MG Marg and other vital roads from July 9 till 12.

Apart from the MG Marg, the prohibitory orders will also be enforced on the roads from Zero Point to Tashiling Secretariat, from TNA junction to Palace gate, from Tibet road to Assembly junction, and the stretch leading up to the High Court.

The order, promulgated by District Magistrate Rahul K, shall come into effect at 9 pm of July 9 and remain in effect till 6 pm of July 12.

The restrictions on assembly of five or more persons comes after a joint committee of political and apolitical organisations warned to take out a protest rally from MG Marg on July 11.

They are demanding the State chief secretary’s dismissal on corruption allegations.

The group, Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj, has leveled corruption charges against Chief Secretary SC Gupta on the basis of a CAG report. The group has demanded the prompt interference of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The organization has also accused the Chief Secretary of flouting Rule 16 (3) of the All India Service (conduct) Rule 1968 related to transactions concerning immovable properties.