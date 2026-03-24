Seized drugs disposed of at district hospital in Sikkim’s Namchi

The Sikkim government on March 24 carried out the disposal of seized contraband substances in Namchi district, officials said.

The exercise was conducted by the District Level Drug Disposal Committee at the District Hospital in Namchi using an incinerator facility, ensuring compliance with prescribed safety, environmental and legal protocols.

According to an official release, the destroyed items included 240 grams of brown sugar and 1,040 bottles of cough syrup that had been seized during various operations conducted between 2018 and 2025.

Officials said the disposal was undertaken as part of efforts to ensure proper handling and destruction of narcotics and psychotropic substances confiscated in enforcement drives.