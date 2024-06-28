Major General Praveen Badrinath, Chief Engineer from the Headquarters Eastern Command, Calcutta, alongside Brigadier Manoj Gupta, Chief Engineer of Project Swastik, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), conducted an assessment of the severely damaged road stretches in disaster-hit areas of Sikkim. Their mission: to devise a plan for the swift restoration of road connectivity to the Dzongu Region, Lachen, and Lachung, and to explore permanent solutions for all-weather connectivity to North Sikkim.

Major General Badrinath highlighted the critical importance of the Phidang bridge, which connects Dzongu Region with Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim. The newly constructed 320-feet Bailey Suspension bridge over the Teesta River is a key addition to the region's infrastructure. This state-of-the-art bridge is set to significantly improve connectivity, facilitating smoother travel and bolstering economic activities by enhancing accessibility to essential services for the remote population of Dzongu.

During the visit, the senior officers emphasized that robust infrastructure is vital for driving growth, creating opportunities, and enhancing the quality of life for citizens in far-flung areas. Major General Badrinath also inspected the Namak Nallah, which caused a 180-meter formation breach during recent floods.