Senior Sikkim Democratic Front leaders join ruling SKM ahead of party’s Foundation Day

Ahead of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s (SKM) 14th Foundation Day, several senior leaders of the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on Sunday, February 1, joined the ruling party, further consolidating Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s political position in the state.

Former Sikkim ministers Sonam Gyatso Lepcha and Tshering Wangdi Lepcha, along with former MLAs Ugen Nedup Bhutia and Bek Bahadur Rai, formally switched allegiance to the SKM. Former SDF spokesperson Rikzing Norbu Dorjee Bhutia was also among the prominent leaders who joined the ruling party.

The leaders were welcomed by SKM president and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence. Their formal induction into the party will take place during the SKM’s 14th Foundation Day celebrations on February 4.

Welcoming the new entrants, Tamang said their vast experience in public service and legislative affairs would significantly strengthen the party and enhance the government’s ongoing efforts. In a social media post, the chief minister expressed confidence that their inclusion would contribute meaningfully to the state’s development and public welfare.

“I look forward to working closely with them for the state’s growth and the well-being of the people,” Tamang said.

The chief minister described the leaders’ decision to join the SKM as a reflection of their faith in the party’s ideology, leadership and commitment to inclusive governance.

The development comes at a time when the SDF, which ruled Sikkim for over two decades, failed to win a single seat in the 32-member Sikkim Legislative Assembly in the 2024 elections. SKM leaders have claimed that thousands of SDF supporters are expected to join the ruling party during the foundation day celebrations, signalling a further erosion of the opposition’s base in the state.