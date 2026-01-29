Senior Sikkim IFS officer Udai Gurung appointed chief conservator of forests

Senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Udai Gurung was on January 29 elevated to the post of Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of Sikkim, an official notification from the Department of Personnel stated.

The Governor of Sikkim appointed Gurung to the Super Time Scale (Level-14 of the Pay Matrix) with immediate effect. Prior to this, he served as Conservator of Forests in the Forest and Environment Department.

Gurung joined the Forest Service in 1996 as an Assistant Conservator of Forests and was inducted into the IFS in 2014, allotted to the 2008 batch. With nearly three decades of service, he has held key positions and contributed significantly to forest conservation, environmental protection, and sustainable forest management in Sikkim.