A high-level review meeting was convened today at the Tashiling Secretariat to assess the progress of the Sevoke-Rangpo Railway Project (SRRP). The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary R. Telang (IAS) and saw the participation of senior officials from various State Government departments along with representatives from the North East Frontier Railway (NFR), led by Shri Hitendra Goyal, CAO/NFR, and Shri Renya Eta, CGM (IRCON).

The discussions focused primarily on infrastructure development, project timelines, and the challenges faced in executing the railway project. Officials informed that the 45-km-long all-weather railway line from Sevoke to Rangpo has achieved over 70% physical progress and is on track for completion by December 2027. The railway line, designed to accommodate both passenger and freight trains, is expected to significantly enhance connectivity in the region. Notably, the Sevoke station yard has already been completed, while a world-class railway station is envisioned for development at Rangpo.

Future expansion plans were also a key topic of discussion. Phase 2 of the project aims to extend the railway line from Rangpo to Gangtok, further boosting accessibility to the Sikkim capital. Additionally, Phase 3, which proposes an extension from Gangtok to Nathula, has been identified as a strategically significant project.

Chief Secretary Shri R. Telang underlined the importance of timely execution of the SRRP, highlighting its potential to transform regional connectivity, facilitate economic growth, and contribute significantly to the expansion of the tourism industry in the state. He urged all stakeholders to maintain coordination and expedite the remaining work to meet the project deadlines.