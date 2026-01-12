Shining example of talent and humility: Sikkim CM condoles Prashant Tamang’s death

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on January 11 expressed deep grief over the death of actor-singer Prashant Tamang, describing him as a shining example of talent, humility and perseverance whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Prashant Tamang, who rose to national prominence after winning Indian Idol 3 and later made a mark in Hindi cinema, passed away in New Delhi following a cardiac arrest. He was 43. Before entering the world of entertainment, Tamang had served as a constable in the Kolkata Police, a journey the Chief Minister termed extraordinary and inspirational.

In his condolence message, CM Tamang said Prashant Tamang’s life symbolised the power of resilience and hard work, noting that his rise from a modest background to becoming a nationally celebrated artist reflected the true spirit of determination. He said Tamang’s achievements not only brought pride to Sikkim but also placed the state on the national cultural map.

The Chief Minister highlighted Tamang’s melodious singing, simplicity and deep-rooted love for his people, stating that his passing is an irreparable loss not only to his family and loved ones but also to the countless admirers who cherished his work across the country.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, CM Tamang prayed for strength and courage for the bereaved family to endure the moment of profound sorrow and wished eternal peace for the departed soul, adding that Prashant Tamang’s legacy will live on through his music and the inspiration he leaves behind.