SIBLAC leader urges PM Modi to halt new hydropower projects in Sikkim after Nepal floods, seeks independent probe

Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) Convenor and Sikkim BJP Chief Advisor Tseten Tashi Bhutia has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt proposed new hydro-electric projects in Sikkim and order an independent, time-bound inquiry into existing and proposed hydropower projects in the Himalayan state.

In a public appeal titled “Sikkim Stands with Nepal”, Bhutia expressed solidarity with the government and people of Nepal following the devastating flood disaster and conveyed condolences to those affected. He also expressed hope for the success of ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Bhutia said the disaster in Nepal highlighted the vulnerability of the Himalayan region and called for a fresh assessment of development activities in the ecologically fragile terrain.

He appealed to the Centre to reconsider plans for new hydro-electric projects on Sikkim’s rivers and sought an independent inquiry into the environmental, geological, seismic, social and national-security implications of all existing and proposed projects in the state.

He further urged the government to prepare and place in the public domain a White Paper containing the findings of such an assessment.

Clarifying his position, Bhutia said his appeal was not against development, but maintained that development should take into account the ecological and geological vulnerabilities of the Himalayan region. He stressed the need to protect Sikkim’s rivers and the security of India’s Himalayan frontier.

Bhutia urged the Centre to take preventive measures to ensure that Sikkim does not face a disaster of a similar nature.

“Save Sikkim’s rivers. Save the Himalayas. Protect India’s frontier,” he said.

The appeal comes amid renewed concerns over the environmental and geological risks associated with large infrastructure and hydropower projects in the Himalayan region following a series of floods, landslides and other natural disasters across the mountain belt.