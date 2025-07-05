Sikkim: SIBLAC backs Dalai Lama’s spiritual legacy, extends support

The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC), on July 5, extended support and respect for His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and reaffirmed solidarity with his lifelong mission of peace, compassion, and harmony.

In a heartfelt message, SIBLAC welcomed and supported the recent statement by the Tibetan spiritual leader regarding the continuation of the sacred institution of the Dalai Lama. The organization said that it strongly backs His Holiness’s decision to carry forward this spiritual tradition for the benefit of all sentient beings. SIBLAC also prayed for the long life and good health of the 14th Dalai Lama, who turned 89 on July 6.

“We stand with His Holiness the Dalai Lama. His life and teachings have shown the path of love, tolerance, and truth. In today’s world, where there is growing unrest and division, His Holiness continues to inspire millions of people with his message of non-violence and spiritual unity,” SIBLAC said in its statement.

The apex body further added that the Dalai Lama’s guidance remains important for peace not only in Tibet and the Himalayan region but across the world. His firm belief in the principles of compassion, care for nature, and mutual respect between different religions is what humanity needs more than ever.

SIBLAC also spoke about the significance of His Holiness's role in preserving Tibetan culture and values. “His Holiness is not just a leader of the Tibetan people. He is a teacher to the world. His work to protect the spiritual heritage of the Himalayas, and his voice on climate change and human rights, have always been full of wisdom and vision,” the statement noted.

The organization concluded its message with a humble prayer: “May the teachings of His Holiness continue to shine. May we all walk the path of peace and kindness that he has shown us. We offer our sincere thanks to him and pray for his long life.”