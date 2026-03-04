SIBLAC urges strict citizenship checks in Sikkim SIR exercise, seeks constitutional safeguards

Raising concerns over the protection of Sikkim’s constitutional identity, the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) has urged authorities to strictly uphold Article 371F during any revision of the state’s electoral rolls. In a press statement issued on March 3, the organisation called for transparency, adherence to citizenship laws, and respect for historical safeguards governing Sikkim’s unique electoral framework.

The statement, issued by SIBLAC convener Tseten Tashi Bhutia, emphasised that Article 371F of the Constitution grants special protections to Sikkim, preserving pre-merger laws and safeguarding the rights and distinct constitutional status of its people. The organisation underscored that these provisions must remain central to any Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

SIBLAC highlighted the special significance of the 1979 electoral roll prepared after Sikkim’s merger with India, describing it as the foundational democratic record for post-merger elections. It stressed that past revisions were conducted under clearly defined safeguards and cannot be diluted in the present context.

Referring to official proceedings of the Election Commission of India dated May 30, 1983, the organisation recalled that senior officials, including then Chief Election Commissioner M. K. Trivedi, had discussed strict verification norms. Records show enumerators were directed to include only names from the 1979 rolls or eligible family members, while questions of doubtful citizenship were to be handled exclusively by Electoral Registration Officers with proof under the Citizenship Act.

The minutes also noted that inclusion of around 25,000 pre-1970 migrants, largely from Nepal, remained unresolved due to the absence of a final decision on the citizenship cut-off year. SIBLAC said these historical deliberations underline the need for caution and clarity in any current revision exercise, particularly given Sikkim’s status as a sensitive international border state.

Calling the issue one of constitutional responsibility rather than politics, SIBLAC urged strict implementation of citizenship verification mechanisms, transparency on any reference year adopted for revision, and reaffirmation of the constitutional spirit of Article 371F in all electoral processes. The organisation maintained that protecting the integrity of electoral rolls is essential not only for democratic legitimacy but also for national sovereignty and border security.