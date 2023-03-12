The 'B' Division matches for the Namchi district kicked off on March 12 at Kitam Community Ground in South Sikkim. Hosted by the South District Cricket Committee under the aegis of Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA), the tournament promises to bring in a lot of excitement.

The opening match was played between Rabongla Cricket Club and Irises C Cricket Club. The Irises Cricket Club posted a massive score of 239/7 (30.0) against Rabongla Cricket Club's 144/8 (30.0), winning the match by a whopping 95 runs.

SICA executives, including President Mr Tika Subba, Secretary Mr Rinzing Namgyal Bhutia, and Councillor Mr Karma Jigme Namgyal, along with the office staff were present at the opening match to kick off the tournament.

The match was witnessed by several dignitaries, including Mr Tilak Basnett, Vice President Melli Constituency, Miss. Remika Tamang, Zilla Member Kitam Manpur, Mr Deepak Bhandari, Panchayat President Kitam Manpur GPU, Panchayat members, members from the sports wing, and senior citizens from Kitam Manpur.

The 'A' Division matches are already underway at the SICA cricket ground at Mining, Rangpo, and with the 'B' Division matches now adding to the excitement, cricket fever is at an all-time high in Sikkim. The tournament promises to be a platform for budding cricketers to showcase their talent and take the next step towards becoming professional players.