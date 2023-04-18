The murder of a minor girl in a school dress has been solved. One 29-year-old Pritam Sharma has been arrested and admitted that he has committed sexual assault and murder of the girl. The culprit is a driver by profession.

Must tell in a tragic incident, the dead body of a minor girl was found on April 15 in the jungle below Pangthang Nursery, Lingdok solved by Sikkim police. The girl was wearing a school uniform at the time of discovery.

Pritam Sharma ( 29) permanent resident of Samastipur ( Bihar) at present residing in Tathangchen arrested by police on the charges of killing a minor school girl.

29 year old Pritam Sharma, a driver by profession, was arrested by Sikkim police on Monday on the charges of murdering 11 years old minor.

According to police, the accused tricked 11-year-old to provide a lift to drop her home after school but instead of leaving her at her residential area the accused on a promise of buying juice for her took her to Pangthang Fambongla jungle.

During investigation the accused admitted of sexually assaulting the victim. After that, out of fear and with the motive of concealing his crime he killed the victim. As per the investing team the accused has claimed that he strangled the victim with a school tie to murder her.

Initially 302 IPC murder case is filed but later Sexual Assault Sec will be added after postmortem report police told.