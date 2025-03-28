Several important bills, including three new university bills, were passed on the third day of the second session (Part III) of the 11th Assembly (Budget Session 2025-2026) of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, held at the Assembly Secretariat on March 27.

Sikkim’s Secretary of the Education Department, Tashi Chopel, stated that Sikkim currently has a total of 25 private universities, 13 of which are fully operational. The remaining 12 universities are still awaiting the Governor’s assent for approval, and the process of land transfer for these institutions is ongoing.

The Assembly passed the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Skill University Sikkim Bill, 2025; the Sengol International University Bill, 2025; and the Fusion University Sikkim Bill, 2025. These bills had been introduced earlier by the Minister-in-Charge of the Education Department and were approved without much opposition.

After passing the bills, the House also discussed the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address. The motion was put to a vote and passed without further discussion.

Meanwhile, Komal Chamling, in charge of the Cheli Morcha of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), raised concerns about the increasing number of private universities in the state. She questioned how charitable trusts, registered only a few years ago, are being allowed to establish higher education institutions in Sikkim.

Chamling pointed out that during the ongoing budget session, three more university bills were passed. She highlighted that the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government has already approved 30 university bills in the last five to six years. She expressed concern over the quality of these universities and their impact on students.

Chamling also alleged that some of these universities are linked to organizations with questionable backgrounds. She specifically mentioned the Research and Gyan for Noble Upliftment Trust, which has reportedly been involved in fraud cases in Manipur. She accused the government of allowing such organizations to take advantage of Sikkim’s education system.

She further questioned why the government is not bringing reputed institutions to Sikkim. Chamling emphasized that institutions like Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT) have already built a strong reputation. However, the new universities being approved lack credibility, raising doubts about the value of their degrees in the future.

She also alleged that financial interests might be driving the rapid approval of new universities. She pointed out that charitable trusts running educational institutions do not have to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST), and this could be a way for some entities to evade taxes.

On the other hand, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, also known as Golay, has a different vision for higher education in the state. He has promoted the idea of establishing at least one university in each constituency. According to him, the presence of universities in different areas will contribute to the overall development of the state.

The chief minister believes that higher education institutions can bring more opportunities, create employment, and boost the local economy. His vision is to decentralise education so that students from all parts of Sikkim have access to quality higher education without having to migrate to other states.