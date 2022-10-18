On the last day of nomination submission for the upcoming Panchayat Elections for territorial constituencies and gram panchayat wards, 130 candidates filed their candidacy at the district collector's office in Gangtok.

Twenty-four candidates competed for territorial constituencies, with the others running for gram panchayat wards.

Nandok Saramsa Block received 22 nominations, Martam Block received seven, Rakdong Tintek Block received 32 nominations, Ranka Block received 12, and Khamdong Block received 33 nominations.

Ragul K, the district collector-turned-returning officer, The nominating process was aided by five assistant returning officers.

Kincho Doma Lepcha, the Gangtok district panchayat election observer, visited the returning officers and deputy returning officers' offices to supervise the nomination submission process.

The deadline for nominations is October 18. The nomination papers will be reviewed on October 19 in the district administrative center's conference hall.