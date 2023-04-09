Sikkim police have arrested 14 people in connection to the Singtam violence case that took place on April 8. The incident occurred when unidentified miscreants attacked Joint Action Committee (JAC) general secretary Keshav Sapkota during a rally.

Keshav Sapkota was immediately rushed to District Hospital Singtam and later referred to CRH Manipal for further medical treatment. Following the incident, JAC registered a case under No. 16/2023, dated: 08.04.2023, u/s 325/34 IPC against unknown persons.

As per reports, at least seven people were arrested on April 8, including Councillor Suresh Tamang, Uttam Pradhan, Bidhan Shanker, Prakash Pradhan, Jullet Subba, Phula Bhutia, and Chandra Kumar Sharma.

Furthermore, Suresh Tamang filed an FIR against Keshav Sapkota and KN Towari, claiming that his friend Ajay Tamang was hit on the head with an iron hammer by Keshav Sapkota, Kedarnath Tiwari, Navin Karki, and others with an intention to kill him.

Ajay Tamang was taken to District Hospital Singtam for medical attention and later referred to CRH Manipal for further treatment.

On April 8, a violent incident occurred in Singtam, Sikkim, during a rally organized by the Joint Action Committee (JAC). The rally was intended to be peaceful, but unidentified miscreants attacked JAC general secretary Keshav Sapkota.

The attack was severe, and Keshav Sapkota was immediately rushed to District Hospital Singtam for medical attention. From there, he was referred to CRH Manipal for further treatment. The incident prompted the JAC to register a case under No. 16/2023, dated: 08.04.2023, u/s 325/34 IPC against unknown persons.