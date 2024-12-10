The 149 displaced families from Sikkim's Bhusuk, affected by the Army land acquisition of 1978-79 met with the Secretary of the Land Revenue Department on December 9.

Accompanied by the MLA of 23 Syari Constituency, Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, the families pressed for a long-overdue resolution to their land compensation issues.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his support to the displaced families. Directing the concerned departments to expedite action, the Chief Minister’s intervention has brought hope to those who have faced prolonged uncertainty.

The families expressed their gratitude for his proactive approach in addressing their plight.

“This is a step forward in ensuring justice for the displaced families. The chief minister’s guidance and the efforts of the Land Revenue Department will pave the way for a fair resolution,” said MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha.