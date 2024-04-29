A disturbing incident of physical molestation has been reported, involving a 16-year-old minor girl.

According to the police report, the victim's parents filed a written FIR on April 24, 2024, stating that their daughter was molested by her maternal uncle, who touched her inappropriately at their residence.

The accused, a 35-year-old man, has been arrested and medically examined at STNM Hospital.

The authorities are handling the case with utmost seriousness, ensuring the victim receives the necessary support and justice.



Also Read: Sikkim University students lodge complaint after alleged medical negligence at Sokeyghang’s New STNM Hospital



Earlier on April 24, a disturbing incident of sexual molestation was reported at Singtam police station, involving a 14-year-old minor girl.

The complainant alleged that their daughter was taken from their residence without consent by an adult individual.

The accused then drove the victim to Sangkhola, where he forced her to consume beer and subsequently sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle.