The Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission of India, Dr Arvind Panagariya, along with panel members arrived at Bagdogra airport on January 19 as part of a five-day visit till January 23.

The commission members include Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, Dr Manoj Panda and Ritvik Pandey, Secretary, reached Bagdogra airport today.

They are accompanied by K K Mishra, Joint Secretary; Kumar Vivek, PS to Chairman; Davinder Chodha, Joint Director; Abhishek Nandan, OSD; Promila Rajvanshi; PS to member, Dr Bhakesh Hazarika, Assistant Director; Arushi Gupta, Assistant Director.

On their arrival, they were received by Rajendra Sharma, Principal Director of the Finance department; Kumar Bardewa, Principal Director of the Finance department; Norbu Dadul, Director of Forest Department; Binod Sharma, Director of Tourism and Civil Aviation Department; Manoj Rai, Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Division; Sukriti Tewari, Senior Accounts Officer, Science and Technology Department; Karma Thendup Thapa, Joint Director, Home Department; officials from Protocol Unit, Siliguri, among others.