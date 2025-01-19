Sikkim: 16th Finance Commission panel arrives in Bagdogra for five-day visit
Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, and panel members arrived in Bagdogra on January 19 for a five-day visit to Sikkim, where they were received by various senior officials.
The Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission of India, Dr Arvind Panagariya, along with panel members arrived at Bagdogra airport on January 19 as part of a five-day visit till January 23.
The commission members include Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, Dr Manoj Panda and Ritvik Pandey, Secretary, reached Bagdogra airport today.
They are accompanied by K K Mishra, Joint Secretary; Kumar Vivek, PS to Chairman; Davinder Chodha, Joint Director; Abhishek Nandan, OSD; Promila Rajvanshi; PS to member, Dr Bhakesh Hazarika, Assistant Director; Arushi Gupta, Assistant Director.
On their arrival, they were received by Rajendra Sharma, Principal Director of the Finance department; Kumar Bardewa, Principal Director of the Finance department; Norbu Dadul, Director of Forest Department; Binod Sharma, Director of Tourism and Civil Aviation Department; Manoj Rai, Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Division; Sukriti Tewari, Senior Accounts Officer, Science and Technology Department; Karma Thendup Thapa, Joint Director, Home Department; officials from Protocol Unit, Siliguri, among others.
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