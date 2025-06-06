Seventeen tourists were airlifted from the landslide-affected Chaten region in north Sikkim on Friday morning, as rescue efforts resumed following a temporary suspension due to poor weather.

The evacuees were flown to Greenfield Airport in Pakyong by helicopter and later transported to Gangtok by buses arranged by the state government, officials confirmed. Medical teams from the Health and Family Welfare Department were deployed at the airport to conduct initial health screenings.

A total of 64 people were stranded in Chaten after a landslide struck earlier this week. With Friday’s operation, the number of rescued individuals has reached 80, including 63 airlifted on Thursday before deteriorating weather forced a pause in evacuation efforts.

Despite progress, 47 tourists remain stuck in the remote area. Authorities said helicopters will continue to be deployed for their evacuation, depending on weather and terrain conditions.

The landslide, which hit a military camp on June 1, killed three army personnel, left six others missing, and injured several more. Search operations are still ongoing to locate the missing soldiers.